The final of the 2025 edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is set to take place at Lord’s in London from June 11-15. In a historic first, the iconic stadium, often referred to as the 'Home of Cricket', will host the WTC final. Defending champions Australia will face WTC 2023-25 table-toppers South Africa in the summit clash. However, despite the significance of the event, Lord's is set to incur a massive revenue loss of nearly £4 million after India failed to qualify for the final, as per reports.

Financial impact on Lord's

According to a report in The Times, event organisers had initially priced tickets at a premium rate, anticipating an overwhelming demand from Indian cricket fans. Given India's immense cricket following, ticket sales were expected to drive significant financial gains for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns and operates Lord's. However, with India missing out on the final, the expected windfall has significantly diminished, highlighting the financial influence of Indian cricket across the globe.

The report further says, "Organisers had originally priced tickets at a premium rate, believing India fan demand would outstrip supply, but the absence of India has significantly curtailed the financial windfall expected by MCC."

India's unexpected exit

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, was a favourite to qualify for the WTC final for the third consecutive time. However, a poor run of form derailed their campaign. Six defeats in their last eight matches, including a shocking 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, significantly hurt their chances. Additionally, in the 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pat Cummins' Australian side secured a dominant 3-1 series victory over India, sealing their fate in the WTC standings.

MCC's response

Recognising the reduced demand following India's absence, MCC opted to slash ticket prices to prioritise a fuller and more vibrant stadium rather than keeping premium rates and risking a sparsely populated venue.

"Anticipating India’s participation, Lord’s had originally priced tickets at premium rates, confident that the demand from Indian cricket supporters would outstrip supply. However, once it became clear that India would not feature in the final, MCC opted to lower ticket prices. The decision intended to prioritize a fuller, more vibrant stadium over the prospect of a sparsely populated ground with higher-priced seats," the report added.

The high ticket prices set by MCC had already drawn criticism in previous years, leading the club to review its pricing strategy. In response to this year’s developments, ticket prices have been reduced by approximately £50 per seat, now ranging between £40 and £90.

MCC members who had purchased tickets before the price revision have been refunded the difference, the report further said.

Other matches at Lord's in 2025

Apart from the WTC 2025 final, Lord's is also set to host the third Test of the India-England series in July. The match will be played from July 10-14 and is expected to see a resurgence in demand, given the massive Indian fanbase in the UK. This upcoming series provides a fresh opportunity for MCC to recover some of its anticipated losses.

India’s absence from the WTC final has not only impacted fans but has also had significant financial consequences for one of cricket’s most iconic venues. The incident highlights the immense economic weight Indian cricket carries in the global market. While MCC's flexible approach to ticket pricing aims to mitigate losses, the expected revenue drop remains substantial. As the cricketing world gears up for the WTC final, Lord’s must now adapt to the changing dynamics of global cricket economics.

(With inputs from agencies)