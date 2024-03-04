Top 10 world news: Trump to stay on Colorado ballot; 43 nations call for probe into Navalny's death & more

In a major victory for former United States president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday (Mar 4) overturned a judicial decision that had excluded him from Colorado's ballot. In other news, a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian health ministry, on Monday (Mar 4).

Click on the headlines to read more:

In a major victory for former United States (US) president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday (Mar 4) overturned a judicial decision that had excluded him from Colorado's ballot under a constitutional provision involving insurrection for inciting and supporting the 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

The European Union on Monday (March 4) hit iPhone maker Apple with an antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) for preventing music streaming services like Spotify from informing users about payment options outside its App Store.

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian health ministry, on Monday (Mar 4).

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (Mar 4) announced his resignation from his position as an MP of Rajya Sabha from the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

More than 40 countries, on Monday (Mar 4) called for an independent international investigation into the death of Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Google has issued an apology to the Indian government in the aftermath of controversial remarks it made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a Times of India report quoting Minister of State for IT & Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar published on Monday (Mar 4).

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the railway bridge blast in southwest Russia stating that it was being used by Moscow to transport "military cargo".

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday (Mar 4).

Haiti declared a state of emergency on Sunday (Mar 3), citing a government statement, a report by the news agency Reuters on Monday said that to restore order, the government has imposed curfew with immediate effect throughout the West territory for a "renewable period of seventy-two hours."