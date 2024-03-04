EU hits Apple with 1.8-bn-euro antitrust fine, firm says will appeal penalty

The EU on Monday hit Apple with a 1.8-billion-euro fine ($1.9 billion) for violating the bloc's laws by preventing music streaming services from informing users about subscription options outside of its App Store.

"The Commission found that Apple applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app," the Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust regulator, said in a statement. "This is illegal under EU antitrust rules."

Apple released a statement slamming the EU's decision and said that it would appeal the penalty.

"The decision... ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive, and growing fast," the company said in a statement. "Apple will appeal," it added.