LIVE TV
ugc_banner

BJP president JP Nadda resigns from upper house of Parliament ahead of Indian General Election

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Mar 04, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
main img
BJP chief JP Nadda Photograph:(ANI)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Nadda said that his resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman 

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (Mar 4) announced his resignation from his position as a MP of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. 

Reports have claimed that he might contest the upcoming Indian General Election. 

Nadda said that his resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman. 

×

more to follow 

Topics