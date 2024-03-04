BJP president JP Nadda resigns from upper house of Parliament ahead of Indian General Election
BJP chief JP Nadda Photograph:(ANI)
Story highlights
Nadda said that his resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman
Jagat Prakash Nadda, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (Mar 4) announced his resignation from his position as a MP of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.
Reports have claimed that he might contest the upcoming Indian General Election.
BJP National President JP Nadda resigns from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman pic.twitter.com/Nvr8Pg1pFU— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024
