/Top 10 world news: Trump, Putin hold phone call; Iran denies ending cooperation with IAEA, and more

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were on a phone call, the Kremlin said on Thursday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that the telephone conversation was “ongoing now”. It was the sixth publicly disclosed conversation between the two leaders this year. The call comes amid mounting scrutiny over US support for Ukraine, as the Pentagon confirmed a pause in some military aid shipments.

A day after reports of Iran suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called it "fake news", saying that Tehran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not ended cooperation with the IAEA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (July 3) signed a drone deal with an American firm during his visit to Denmark, amid the ongoing war with Russia. This comes after the White House halted the delivery of some air defence interceptors and precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, citing that US weapons stocks are running low.

Four people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday (Jul 2) night, said police. The horrific incident took place outside a nightclub in the River North neighbourhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Reportedly, around 11 pm, a vehicle drove past the Artis Lounge, and three people opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

More than two million people linked to Columbia University were attacked by a seasoned "hacktivist", who reportedly stole sensitive data from the students, applicants, and employees of the Ivy League University. The officials believe this cyberattack to be politically motivated.

Five people are reported dead and many still missing after a ferry capsized overnight in rough seas off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. Thirty-five of the 65 passengers on the boat were rescued, while the remaining 25 are missing. Many of them were found unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, said the local police chief. The ferry was carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, when it capsized shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration in March, has revealed shocking details of treatment in the El Salvador prison after his return. Abrego Garcia returned to the United States on June 6. In a legal filing on Wednesday (Jul 2), he alleged that he was beaten, starved, and tortured after being sent to the El Salvador prison.

Japan's meteorological agency on Thursday put the rumours of an earthquake to rest by saying that it was all unscientific and a "hoax".Japan Meteorological Agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observations Division said that it is impossible to predict the exact time, location or magnitude of an earthquake. Notably, the prediction of Ryo Tatsuki's Manga comic that “a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines” was gaining absurd mileage.

Since the announcement that Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, fans have been eagerly awaiting the first look poster, and now it’s here. Sun Pictures has unveiled a new poster from the film featuring Aamir Khan’s character, Dahaa.