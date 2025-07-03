LOGIN
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill does what even Kohli couldn't do, joins elite list of visiting skippers

Published: Jul 03, 2025, 19:09 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 20:14 IST
Story highlights

Gill is also only the third Indian player ever to score a Test double ton in England behind Sunil Gavaskar (in 1979) and Rahul Dravid (in 2002). Among all visiting teams, Gill's only seventh skipper to score a Test double ton against England in England. 

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has become the first Indian skipper to score a double ton in Tests against England in England. He reached the milestone on day 2 (Jul 3) of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Overall, Gill is also only the third Indian player ever to score a Test double ton in England behind Sunil Gavaskar (in 1979) and Rahul Dravid (in 2002). Among all visiting teams, Gill's only seventh skipper to score a Test double ton against England in England. This is also Gill's first career double ton and he was batting at 265 not out by the time tea was called on second day. Thanks to the innings, India were at 564/7 in their first innings of the Edgbaston Test after being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes.

Gill has also overtaken Sunil Gavaskar's record of highest individual score by an Indian in England in Tests. Gavaskar had scored 221 on tour of 1979 while Dravid had scored 2017 in 2002 to become the second Indian batter to have a Test double ton in England.

List of Indian batters to score Test double hundred in England

  • Sunil Gavaskar - 221 in 1979
  • Rahul Dravid - 202 in 2002
  • Shubman Gill - 265* in 2025

List of visiting skippers to sore Test double hundred in England

  • Bob Simpson (Australia) - 311 in 1964
  • Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 277 in 2003
  • Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 259 in 2003
  • Billy Murdoch (Australia) - 211 in 1884
  • Dudley Nourse (South Africa) - 208 in 1951
  • Allan Border (Australia) - 200 not out in 1993
  • Shubman Gill (India) - 265* in 2025

