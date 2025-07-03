IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill does what even Kohli couldn't do, joins elite list of visiting skippers

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has become the first Indian skipper to score a double ton in Tests against England in England. He reached the milestone on day 2 (Jul 3) of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Overall, Gill is also only the third Indian player ever to score a Test double ton in England behind Sunil Gavaskar (in 1979) and Rahul Dravid (in 2002). Among all visiting teams, Gill's only seventh skipper to score a Test double ton against England in England. This is also Gill's first career double ton and he was batting at 265 not out by the time tea was called on second day. Thanks to the innings, India were at 564/7 in their first innings of the Edgbaston Test after being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes.