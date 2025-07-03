/England white-ball captain Harry Brook opens up on IPL suspension, says 'It was an incredibly difficult decision'

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has opened up on his suspension from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, he is representing the national side in the ongoing Test series against India. Speaking on his IPL suspension, Brook revealed why he left the Delhi Capitals camp despite being purchased for a whopping amount of ₹6.25 crore in the 2025 mega auction. This led to his suspension from the IPL for the next two years.

On opting out of the IPL, Brook stated: “It was an incredibly difficult decision. The IPL is an amazing tournament. It’s tough cricket, with the best players in the world. The crowds and atmosphere are amazing. It is the best franchise tournament in the world. I would love to play the IPL in the future, but for the time being, the focus is on England duties,” Brook said in a media interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

Harry Brook said he chose to skip the tournament so he could concentrate on playing for the England national team.

Still, Brook has no regrets. He used that time to play in matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies, where he made some important contributions with the bat for the team.

Currently, Brook is part of the Test series against India. In the first Test, he scored a vital 99 runs, which helped the team to cover the lead as it was a high scoring game and played a big role in England’s victory. Ahead of the second Test, Brook said that spin bowling could become more important later in the match.