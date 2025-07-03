Who has hit a six on the very first ball in Test cricket? The answer will surprise you

It was the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh, and debutant off-spinner Sohag Gazi from Bangladesh was handed the new ball. Facing him was left-handed batter Gayle, who thrashed the ball over the long-on.
When someone talks about Test cricket, what usually comes to mind are solid defence, watchful leaves, and surviving tough conditions. It’s a format that rewards patience and discipline. But imagine a batter starting a Test match not with caution, but with an explosion. That’s exactly what Chris Gayle, famously known as the ‘Universe Boss’, did.
Yes, you read that correctly, a six off the very first ball in the longest format of the game. It was the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh, and debutant off-spinner Sohag Gazi from Bangladesh was handed the new ball. Facing him was left-handed batter Gayle, who thrashed the ball over the long-on. As soon as Gayle smashed the six, he etched his name in the record books.
That first over wasn’t just about the first six; Gayle scored a total of 18 runs off Gazi, hitting two sixes and a four. In a comeback, Gazi later dismissed him when Gayle was well set on the crease (24 runs) during the last ball of the fifth over.
Interestingly, no other batter in Test cricket history has accomplished what Gayle did. Batters like Virender Sehwag and Michael Hussey, known for their aggressive starts, also couldn't smash six of the first ball in a Test match.
Gayle's Test career may often be overshadowed by his T20 dominance, but his numbers still shine. Gayle has hit 98 sixes in Tests, placing him among the top five and remains the only cricketer to score a triple century in Tests, a double in ODIs, and a century in T20Is. Gayle's Test career lasted over 14 years (2000-2014), where he scored 7214 runs along with 15 centuries. He is the eighth leading run-getter for West Indies in Test cricket.