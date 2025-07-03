/Quadcopters, interceptors and drones': Ukraine signs deal with US firm to fight against Russia's raging war - What all does it include?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (July 3) signed a drone deal with an American firm during his visit to Denmark, amid the ongoing war with Russia. This comes after the White House halted the delivery of some air defence interceptors and precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, citing that US weapons stocks are running low.

Ukraine and Denmark reached an agreement on Ukrainian-American cooperation in drone production, including interceptor drones, which Zelensky called "a crystal clear priority."

"We have signed an agreement with the robust American company Swift Beat, and it foresees hundreds of thousands of drones this year alone, with the potential to significantly scale up production in the coming year," the Ukrainian president wrote in a post on X.

What does it include?

According to the deal, the US firm will be providing Ukraine with interceptors to destroy enemy drones and missiles, quadcopters for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, and long-range strike drones.

These defence equipment will be produced in much greater numbers to help Ukraine achieve its defense goals and protect the lives of Ukrainians, Zelensky said.

"Today, we will continue our work in Denmark, and on new agreements of this kind — focused on joint production, joint development, and joint defense. I thank everyone who is helping," he added.

He further stressed that there are two urgent issues we must resolve now, adding that both are tied to domestic arms production financing in Ukraine. "We hope to reach an understanding with the EU."

On Wednesday, the White House after halting the delivery of some air defence interceptors to Ukraine, explained that the decision was taken to put "America's interest first" following a Department of Defense review of US "military support and assistance to other countries".