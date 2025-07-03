/Chicago mass shooting: 4 killed, 14 injured after gunman opens fire on crowd | What we know

Four people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday (Jul 2) night, said police. The horrific incident took place outside a nightclub in the River North neighbourhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Reportedly, around 11 pm, a vehicle drove past the Artis Lounge, and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The police said that no one has been taken into custody yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

Chicago police confirmed that four people were killed in the incident. Among those were two men, ages 24 and 25, and two women. Fourteen others were wounded in the shooting, at least four of whom remain in critical condition at local hospitals. The victims were mainly in their 20s and 30s.

According to a CBS News report, the crowd was leaving the nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz. In a statement on social media, Buckzz said, “Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them.” She added, “Feel like everything just weighing down on me...all I can do is talk to god and pray.”

In November 2022, another mass shooting incident took place on the same block. At that time, the same nightclub was called Hush Lounge. One person was killed in the incident, and three others were injured after a group that had been thrown out of the nightclub began fighting. The Hush Lounge was shut down after the incident, and Artis Lounge was later opened in the same place.