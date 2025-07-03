Viral tsunami rumour is hoax says Japan Meteorological Agency

Japan's meteorological agency on Thursday put the rumours of an earthquake to rest by saying that it was all unscientific and a "hoax".Japan Meteorological Agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observations Division said that it is impossible to predict the exact time, location or magnitude of an earthquake. Notably, the prediction of Ryo Tatsuki's Manga comic that “a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines” was gaining absurd mileage. It became more significant following scientists' predictions of tremors near the Tokoro Islands between Japan and the Philippines.

"Such spreading rumour is a hoax," said Ayataka Ebita Director of Earthquake and Tsunami Division of Japan Meteorological Agency. However, more than 900 earthquakes have shaken a remote island chain in southern Japan in the past two weeks. Though no major damage has been reported.

“Seismic activity has been very active in the seas around the Tokara island chain since June 21,” said Ebita.

The rumours in Hong Kong and other Asian cities of a major earthquake and a Tsunami in July have led to flight cancellations and reductions in service, affecting tourism.