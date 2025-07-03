Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Thursday and discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Middle East. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Trump spoke for nearly an hour and had detailed discussions on Iran and the Middle East. The two leaders also agreed that they would keep talking to each other. Trump raised the issue of a ceasefire in the Ukraine War and a speedy end to hostilities, following which Putin stressed the Russian side’s readiness to continue negotiations.

Putin said Russia will achieve its goal of removing root issues that led to the Ukraine conflict and told Trump that Russia will not step back from its goals in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the two leaders didn’t talk about halting some US weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

“Our president also said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, the elimination of all the root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current confrontation. And Russia will not back down from these goals,” Ushakov said.

Settle Iran conflict exclusively by diplomatic means, says Putin

Putin also emphasised the importance of settling the Iran conflict and other issues in the Middle East exclusively by diplomatic means.

“From the Russian side, the importance of settling all disputed issues, disagreements and conflictual situations be solved exclusively by politico-diplomatic means was stressed,” Ushakov told reporters after the call.

The two leaders also touched upon the developments in Syria, and discussed a number of promising joint economic projects in energy and space exploration.

Sixth call between Trump and Putin this year

It was the sixth publicly disclosed conversation between the two leaders this year. The call came amid mounting scrutiny over US support for Ukraine, as the Pentagon confirmed a pause in some military aid shipments to Kyiv.

These include critical items such as air defence missiles and precision-guided artillery, temporarily held back while Washington reviews its global stockpile levels.

The last known call between the two leaders was on 14 June, shortly after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.

This is the sixth time since the beginning of the year that the presidents have spoken over the phone. The first conversation after Trump's return to the presidency took place on February 12. It was the first contact between the leaders of Russia and the United States in three years. Then the heads of state talked over the phone on March 18. Putin supported Trump’s idea to impose a 30-day moratorium on strikes on the energy facilities, but Kiev has not joined the initiative.

‘He may be offended,’ Putin told forum audience

Earlier, Putin wrapped up his address at a forum, “Strong Ideas for Modern Times” at about 16:45 ahead of the schedule while sharing with the audience that he had to go and call Trump: “No good to keep him waiting—he may be offended.”

Putin and Trump then spoke by phone on May 19 and June 4, shortly after direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. On June 14, Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday. Escalation in the Middle East, which began in those days, was also discussed.

According to TASS calculations, during the previous presidential term, Trump spoke with Putin on average five times a year, including face-to-face meetings.