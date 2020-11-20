Top 10 world news: Trump 'concession speech', Putin coughs in COVID meet, and more

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri may have died in Afghanistan: Report
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri is the on the US "most wanted" list of terrorists. The US government has charged him of murdering its nationals including conspiracy to murder US nationals outside the United States.
Turkey and Russia promoting anti-France sentiment, says Emmanuel Macron
Macron's latest statement comes amid increasing conflict with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin
'Dead end': Israel says Lebanon is changing stance on maritime border
Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations last month with delegations from the long-time foes convening at a UN base to try to agree on the border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area
Pfizer, BioNTech apply for emergency use of coronavirus vaccine in US
The application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns
In a first, Facebook offers estimate of hate speech prevalence on its platform
Facebook's rivals Twitter and YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, do not disclose comparable prevalence metrics
Donald Trump's 'concession speech' on Jimmy Fallon's show goes viral
At present, President-elect Joe Biden has amassed 290 electoral votes after winning the key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Donald Trump has secured 232 electoral votes.
Now, Putin coughs repeatedly during televised COVID-19 conference
Russian President Putin,68, reportedly struggled to finish a sentence as he spoke to officials during the coronavirus conference
'Progress' on Brexit talks but long way to go: EU chief
Britain's transition out of the EU following Brexit ends on Dec. 31 and quotas and tariffs would hit bilateral trade from 2021, unless the estranged allies overcome their differences and seal a new partnership agreement
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal on coronavirus triggers Twitter spat with Nikki Haley
Republicans have scrutinised the HEROES Act over what they state are billions in bailouts for Democrat-run expresses that would compensate their lead representatives for unforgiving lockdowns as opposed to helping individuals and organizations monetarily destroyed by them
Mexico’s Senate approves cannabis legalization bill in a landslide vote
Senators voted 82 to 18 to approve the measure, with seven abstentions.