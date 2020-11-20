'Progress' on Brexit talks but long way to go: EU chief

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that there was 'better progress' on post-Brexit trade deal talks than before. But she also noted that there was a long way to go and important issues need to be discussed

"After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we've seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good," she said.

"We still have, of course, the three main difficult issues: governance, fisheries and the level playing field. But, within the frame of the level playing field for example, progress has been made on the question of state aid."

The chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, but officials continued working remotely to clinch a trade deal that would come into force in just six weeks.

Britain's transition out of the EU following Brexit ends on Dec. 31 and quotas and tariffs would hit bilateral trade from 2021, unless the estranged allies overcome their differences and seal a new partnership agreement that would also regulate ties from energy to transport to security.

(With agency inputs)