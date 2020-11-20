Donald Trump's 'concession speech' on Jimmy Fallon's show goes viral

Donald Trump might not have conceded yet, but the writers and creative people from Tonight at Jimmy Fallon, have decided to write him a concession speech.

Fallon’s editing team devised a clever way to force Trump to deliver a concession speech after losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this month. The video is a montage, strategically excerpting nuggets of truth and other out-of-context remarks from previous Trump speeches.

“My fellow Americans, a short time ago, Joe Biden beat me in the election,” three different Trumps begin the video, relay-style. “And not only did he win — he won by a lot actually. Therefore, it is time for me to step aside, because let’s face it, I wasn’t probably on my game, and I wasn’t doing so well.

“I’m the only president in history to lose the popular vote twice and to get impeached. It’s time for a change. Greatest dream in the world is that Joe Biden wins because the winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election. Therefore, I humbly concede to Joe Biden. The American people have responded, and they said to me, ‘You’re fired. Bing! Get out.’”





At press time, President-elect Biden has amassed 290 electoral votes after winning the key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Trump has secured 232 electoral votes.

On Sunday, the president appeared to acknowledge Biden’s victory by tweeting, “He won because the Election was Rigged.”

“That might be as close to a concession speech as we’re gonna get, folks,” Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show.” “But it was short-lived because he went on to say, ‘I concede NOTHING,’ and ‘I WON THE ELECTION.’”





He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 ×

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 ×

The comedian also slammed the Trump administration for resisting cooperation with Biden’s incoming team, which will be tasked with handling the COVID-19 pandemic when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris head to the White House in January.

“I’m really shocked by this because, up until now, Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been flawless. Seriously, why is it so hard for Trump? He’s been passing off COVID responsibilities for eight months. Why stop now?” said Fallon.