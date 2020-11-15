Biden 'won because...': Donald Trump retracts after acknowledging Democrat's victory for first time

President Donald Trump on Sunday said for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden won the election before retracting it, saying he was victorious only because the election was "rigged" in tweets that were again labelled by Twitter for being unverified claims.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted first.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 ×

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 ×

"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go," he later tweeted.

This is the first time Trump has said Biden won despite continuing his argument that election was rigged.

Two days ago, the Republican had said "time will tell" of who will come to power while writing on a nationwide lockdown on Twitter.

"Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," he had said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters protested on Saturday, claiming of fraud in the presidential polls.

The protests also caused clashes, which led to the arrest of at least 20 people, four people for firearm violations and one for assault on a policeman, reports said.

Trump also made an appearance at the protests as he was on his way to play golf in his Limousine, smiling at the demonstrations from inside his car at wild cheers and signs that read: "Best prez ever" "Best prez ever" and "Trump 2020: Keep America Great."