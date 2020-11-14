Trump almost admits he lost US election, says 'time will tell'

This is probably the closest one can get to a concession speech when it comes to the incumbent president of the United States Donald Trump.

Trump on Friday almost admitted that he lost the November 3 vote, while discussing how the White House planned to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months.

Of course, 'almost' is the operative word here. Because Trump has been peddling 'lies' as per US media networks and vouching he has not lost to Democratic rival Joe Biden since it was declared the latter had won.

The remarks were Trump's first since November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won and said the election was "rigged" against him.

"Ideally we won't go to a lockdown," Trump said. "I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown.

"Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said.

Trump then stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States.

Trump then left the event in the White House Rose Garden without responding to reporters who were shouting questions such as, "When will you admit you lost the election, sir?"

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia, giving him 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the White House winner. Trump finished with 232.