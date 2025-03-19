US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Mar 19) held a phone call to discuss Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which happened a day earlier.

Advertisment

In other news, Israel's military launched "targeted ground operations" in central and southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 soldiers in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'To align Russia, Ukraine on their requests': Trump, Zelensky hold phone call to discuss Putin's call

US President Donald Trump held a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (March 19), which lasted for about an hour. The two leaders discussed Trump's yesterday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisment

Israel army says launched 'targeted ground operations' in Gaza

Israel's military said Wednesday that it had launched "targeted ground operations" in Gaza after conducting a series of air strikes on a scale not seen since a ceasefire began in January.

Russia and Ukraine swap 372 POWs in latest exchange, defence ministry confirms

Russia and Ukraine successfully exchanged 372 soldiers in a prisoner swap brokered by the United Arab Emirates, said the Russian defence ministry's on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Did US State Department 'ignore' a grave warning that could have saved JFK? Here's what the document reveals

As US President Donald Trump's administration released the final set of JFK files on Tuesday (March 18), it came to light that the State Department was allegedly warned about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's plan to assassinate John F Kennedy months before the incident.

Ukraine not expected to participate in Riyadh US-Russia talks, says Zelensky’s aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's aide Mykhailo Podolyak, on Wednesday (Mar 19), said that talks scheduled for Sunday in Saudi Arabia will be a bilateral affair between the US and Russia, with no plans for Ukraine's participation.

'Existential problem': Philippines plans to procure more missiles from India after BrahMos amid China threat

Philippines Army chief Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr on Wednesday (March 19) said that the country is exploring more platforms including missile systems, fighter aircraft and ships after getting BrahMos missiles from India as China is currently an "existential problem" for them.

‘They want to kill me’: Musk claims ‘bad people’ want to assassinate him, ‘hurt’ Tesla

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has publicly addressed the alleged conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

What’s next for Sunita Williams on Earth after nine-month stay in Space?

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore finally came back to Earth on March 18 after their extended nine-month stay on the Internation Space Station (ISS). What’s next for Williams and her fellow astronauts?

Did Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava influence the violence in Nagpur? Fans of the actor defend film on social media

Vicky Kaushal and his latest film Chhaava is being blamed for the recent riots in Nagpur. Communal violence broke out in the city in Maharashtra on March 17 due to protests against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. Curfew has been imposed and the alleged mastermind has been arrested. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the situation was being tackled. He also mentioned how the recent Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava reignited people's emotions against the Mughal emperor.

Exclusive | IPL 2025: 'Hopefully, I can be half the player he was’ – Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs on praise from AB de Villiers

In the high-stakes world of T20 cricket, young talents emerge from the shadows, leaving fans and pundits in awe. One such rising star is Tristan Stubbs, the South African all-rounder who has been making waves with his explosive batting and confident gameplay. As he gears up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, expectations are high, and the excitement surrounding his performances continues to grow.