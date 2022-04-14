Top 10 world news: Trouble mounting for UK PM, Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter and more

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonhson is likely to receive three more fines for lockdown breaching parties, local media reports have stated. Johnson is believed to have attended six of the 12 lockdown parties, which are under scrutiny, and has already been fined for one.

UK PM Johnson to receive 3 more fines for lockdown breaching parties: Report

Amid growing calls for his resignation, the prime minister had refused to step down from the office and instead offered an apology.

Musk looks to 'solidify relationship' with Twitter, offers to buy for $41 bn

According to a regulatory filing, billionaire Elon Musk has made an offer of $41.39 billion to buy social microblogging site, Twitter. Musk’s relationship with this social media platform is quite long. After holding numerous polls on it, the Tesla CEO had recently suggested a raft of changes for the platform.

Worldwide covid cases surpass 500 million as Omicron variant BA.2 surges

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries in Europe and Asia.

Invading forces in Ukraine deported 500,000 civilians to Russia, says report

Russian forces in Ukraine have been accused of committing several war crimes during the war. In a new report released by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the invading forces have been alleged to deport around 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia.

'I hope the world comes back to its senses': World treats 'black and white lives' unequally, says WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general on Wednesday said that the world treats “blacks and white lives” unequally. The WHO chief said this in the context of Ukraine and the attention its ‘white’ population is receiving compared to other areas facing emergencies.

Brazil's Bolsonaro gets trolled hard for downplaying military's viagra, penile implants order

Downplaying the controversy that has emerged over the Brazilian military’s purchase of Viagra and penile implants, the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the media for “swelling” the issue.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding pics are out! Meet the newlyweds

Sharing their love with fans, Alia posted a series of pictures from the wedding as they looked much-in-love. In the first of the many photos, Alia and Ranbir can be seen kissing one another as they stand on the balcony of latter's house.

Pak Army calls Imran Khan’s bluff, trashes ‘conspiracy’ in ousting his govt

Pakistan Army on Thursday denied any “conspiracy” to topple the erstwhile Imran Khan government and added that such a word was not used during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.

Saudi TV show pokes fun at Joe Biden, shows him as sleepy and forgetful old man

This isn't mocking, this is truth," a social media user wrote in the comment box of a funny video, which is based on United States President Joe Biden. The clip, which went viral online is from the Saudi Arabian TV show "Studio 22" which is a lot similar to "Saturday Night Live", a popular TV show in the US.

Crypto entrepreneur re-auctions Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT for $48mn, gets bid for only $280

A non-fungible token (NFT) of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet that was earlier sold to a crypto investor for $2.9 million was re-listed again for the auction by the current owner for $48 million. However, much to his dismay, the NFT could only fetch $280