Invading forces in Ukraine deported 500,000 civilians to Russia, says report   

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian forces in Ukraine have been accused of committing several war crimes during the war.

In a new report released by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the invading forces have been alleged to deport around 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia.

After the deportation, they were brought to the "filtration camps in Russia near the Ukrainian border," the report said, citing the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights ombudsperson.

Also Read: Don’t send weapons to Ukraine, look for rapprochement between NATO, Russia after war, says France's Le Pen

On Wednesday, the report, which detailed the alleged violations of humanitarian and human rights laws, was released. The organisation had begun its probe on March 14, while the report was finally submitted on April 5.

Russia has been denying most of the allegations over such deportations.

Watch: Russian flagship Moskva missile cruiser damaged in Black sea

The investigators noted that "if (some of) these deportations where forcible (including because Russia created a coercive environment in which those civilians had no other choice than to leave Russia) and as they necessarily concern civilians, who had fallen into the power of Russia as an occupying power, this violates in each case [international humanitarian law] and constitutes a war crime."

Russian forces have also been alleged to rape and gang-rape civilian women, the OSCE said.

The Red Cross emblem was also used by Russian forces as a disguise for "military non-medical vehicles," which is also a violation of international law. It seems to have also used Ukrainian flags, a white flag and other symbols and uniforms for the same.

(With inputs from agencies)