Don’t send weapons to Ukraine, look for rapprochement between NATO, Russia after war, says France's Le Pen

Even as Russia gets accused of using phosphorous bombs in the war, the French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has asked to stop sending weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday, said media reports.

The outspoken nationalist, who also seems to have ties with Russia and has been dubbed as an admirer of President Vladimir Putin, has called for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia when the war comes to an end.

Not just this, Le Pen has also said if she wins, she would ensure France pulls out of military command of the NATO and reduces support to the European Union (EU).

She and President Emmanuel Macron are competing in ongoing presidential elections of France.

On being asked about military aid to Ukraine, Le Pen said she would continue defence and intelligence support. "(But) I'm more reserved about direct arms deliveries. Why? Because ... The line is thin between aid and becoming a co-belligerent," she added.

The far-right leader cited concerns about an "escalation of this conflict that could bring a whole number of countries into a military commitment."

France should take an independent path from NATO alliance, Le Pen added. She also said NATO should seek a 'strategic rapprochement' with Russia when war is over.

