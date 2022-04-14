'I hope the world comes back to its senses': World treats 'black and white lives' unequally, says WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general on Wednesday said that the world treats “blacks and white lives” unequally.

The WHO chief said this in the context of Ukraine and the attention its ‘white’ population is receiving compared to other areas facing emergencies.

As per him the emergencies happening elsewhere are not being taken seriously, he added that he hopes that the international community "comes back to its senses".

Speaking at a news conference, Tedros said: "I don't know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives."

"The whole attention to Ukraine is very important of course because it impacts the whole world."

"But even a fraction of it is not being given to Tigray, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and the rest. A fraction.”

He added that global attention was simply not being placed on humanitarian crises like the one in Ethiopia.

The United Nations had determined that the besieged northern region of Ethiopia on average needs 100 trucks of humanitarian supplies every day.

Since the declaration of truce till date 2000 trucks should’ve reached the suffering country, however, merely 20 have actually reached, said Tedros, adding that he was worried that these 20 trucks might also merely be a "diplomatic manoeuvre" by the Addis Ababa government.

Right now, apart from the crisis in Ukraine other nations too are in an emergency situation.

In Tigray, as per the UN thousands are at risk, facing starvation, fuel shortages, and lack of basic services for months.

Syria's civil war broke out in 2011 as a result of the government's harsh crackdown on anti-regime rallies. In the violence, which has wreaked havoc on the country's economy, nearly half a million people have been killed and millions have been displaced.

Yemen, which the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis has around 23.7 people in need of assistance.

In northern Ethiopia, the 17-month conflict has displaced two million people and left nine million on the verge of starvation.

Afghanistan is on the verge of an economic collapse, with 24 million in desperate need of aid.

However, global attention was simply not being given to such humanitarian crises and instead is focused only on Ukraine.

"So we need to balance. We need to take every life seriously because every life is precious" said the WHO chief.

