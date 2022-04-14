Brazil's Bolsonaro gets trolled hard for underplaying military viagra, penile implants order

Downplaying the controversy that has emerged over the Brazilian military’s purchase of Viagra and penile implants, the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the media for “swelling” the issue.

Just two days after the revelations were made by congressman Eliaz Vaz, Bolsonaro the far-right president during a meeting with Evangelical Christian ministers at the presidential palace said that "it was maybe 50,000 pills total. With all due respect, that's nothing."

He went on to say, “obviously, that's mostly for retirees and inactive service members," repeating the defence ministry's claim that the medicine would be used by the military to treat high blood pressure and rheumatism.

Vaz had made the revelation not only about a sizeable order of sildenafil, the active ingredient in drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction but also about the purchase of 60 penile prostheses.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, remained silent on the most recent revelation that the military had obtained 60 penile implants.

Instead, he said, "we take abuse every day from a press that acts in very bad faith and is ignorant on the matter."

According to Vaz, the ministry purchased the penile implants for three different military hospitals for a total cost of between 50,000 and 60,000 reais (about $10,600 to $12,800). Over $700,000 was spent on the project in total.

The revelations have triggered a slew of jokes on social media, most of them directed at Bolsanaro himself. We've selected the best ones for you:

Remember when the lie that Muammar Gaddafi was giving Viagra to his troops was used as war propaganda to help destroy Africa's wealthiest nation (per capita)? The Bolsonaro administration has just admitted purchasing 35,000 Viagra pills for the military.

