Watch: Saudi TV show pokes fun at Joe Biden, shows him as sleepy and forgetful old man

"This isn't mocking, this is truth," a social media user wrote in the comment box of a funny video, which is based on United States President Joe Biden.

The clip, which went viral online is from the Saudi Arabian TV show "Studio 22" which is a lot similar to "Saturday Night Live", a popular TV show in the US.

In the show, Biden is portrayed as a forgetful old man who fell asleep at the podium. He was woken up by a woman, who is apparently playing the role of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the one-minute clip, reel-life Biden can be seen moving about on the stage. He seems to be forgetting the name of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that, he falls asleep while speaking. Also, called VP his 'First Lady'.

In the viral clip, he said, "Listen to me [forgets Putin's name]. I have a very important message for you. The message is…" [still don't remember Putin's name].

He starts again and then said that "we are going to talk about the crisis in Africa," only to be corrected by Harris again as earlier he said "the crisis in Spain." In the clip, Harris can be seen bringing Biden back to address Russia.

In the end, the fake president wraps up the news conference by thanking everyone. He says, "Thank you very much. God bless you, and God bless…"

He again dozes off in the arms of Harris.

Watch the video here:

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022 ×

While he's begging them for oil, they mock him.



So he resorts to burning our emergency oil reserves in a desperate attempt to keep control of Congress



Which will just make the Saudis more powerful. — Zugly747 (@zugly747) April 12, 2022 ×

The clip is an apparent reference to the various verbal gaffes done by US President Biden in the recent past.

Not so long ago, he mistakenly referred to the former First Lady Michelle Obama as the former Vice President of the country. The mistake, however, was corrected by the White House.