In $800 million military assistance, US gives heavier and high-power capabilities equipment to Ukraine

To provide security assistance to Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday (April 13) announced an additional $800 million in military aid for the war-torn country.

Important to note that the US is providing Ukraine with heavier, high-power capabilities equipment for the first time since Russia began its invasion.

US President Joe Biden announced the latest military aid for Ukraine and shared its details. Previously also, the US has had sent military assistance and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The new package includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155mm howitzers, 40,000 artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, 200 armoured personnel carriers and 300 additional "Switchblade" drones. This is the first time howitzers have been provided to Ukraine by the US.

The US President had a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. After the call, the White House released a statement revealing all the details.

"I just spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine," Biden said.

He added, "As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself."

Biden says that the steady supply of weapons provided by the US and its allies have provided to Ukraine has been critical in resisting the Russian invasion.

He said, "It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom."

John Spencer, who is a retired US Army major and expert on urban warfare at the Madison Policy Forum think tank, weighed in on the latest military assistance.

He told Reuters: "In this phase, I think it is a shift in policy, say, absolutely we recognize that Ukraine needs the ability to fight Russia in the open and prevent basically their loss in Eastern Ukraine, right?"

"I think this is a shift in policy and recognizing the tools that are needed -- that's different, for sure," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)