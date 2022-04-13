Viktor Medvedchuk: Ukraine captures Vladimir Putin ally; Zelensky offers to swap him for captured Ukrainians

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine on Tuesday (April 12) claimed that the authorities have captured a fugitive pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is deemed to be the closest ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the country.

News agencies have stated that the 67-year-old business tycoon Medvedchuk is one of the richest people in Ukraine and he has remained in controversy for his close ties to Moscow.

If reports are to be believed, Medvedchuk counts Putin among his personal friends and says the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya.

Undated and unlocated images of Medvedchuk were released by Ukraine's security service SBU that purportedly show the business tycoon in handcuffs and wearing a Ukrainian military uniform.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: President Biden accuses Russian forces of committing 'genocide'

Ivan Bakanov, who is the security agency chief said that agents had carried out a "lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation to detain" the Russia-friendly lawmaker. "No traitor will escape punishment and all will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine," AFP quoted a statement from Telegram.

It has been understood that Medvedchuk reportedly fled shortly after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He was announced to be missing after police said they did not find him at his home address on February 26.

Kyiv's crackdown on Medvedchuk had sparked anger in the Kremlin, with Putin vowing at one stage to "respond" to what he called a political persecution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Medvedchuk's detention, telling Russian news wires that "there are a lot of fakes coming from Ukraine" and "this needs to be checked first".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also posted a picture online. "A special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done!" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky has also offered to swap Medvedchuk for Ukrainians captured by Russia. "I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity," Zelensky said in a video address posted on Telegram.

WATCH | Russia accused of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine. What are these?

(With inputs from agencies)