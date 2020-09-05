Top 10 world news today: Typhoon Haishen nears Japan, Trump ends anti-racism training sessions and more

Trump says he 'gets along' with Putin amid international criticism of Russia

Trump appeared starkly out of step with the leaders of Britain and Germany, who have expressed outrage at the attack on Navalny. He called it "tragic" but emphasising that he has a good relationship with Putin.

Rescue operation for ship survivors suspended as Typhoon Haishen nears Japan

The typhoon Haishen is expected to hit Japan soon with winds of up to 290 kilometres per hour (180 miles per hour).

Three in four adults would get a COVID-19 vaccine, if available: Survey

On behalf of World Economic Forum, Ipsos MORI conducted a survey of nearly 20,000 adults from 27 countries.

Trump ends anti-racism training sessions in federal governments

The order has come at a time when the US is already burning by clash of police against the people standing in solidarity with the African-American community in the US.

New tapes reveal former US president Richard Nixon's 'hatred' towards Indians

Newly declassified White House tapes disclose former US president Richard Nixon spoke disparagingly about Indians and reveal the bigotry he and his national security advisor Henry Kissinger held.

New Mali junta opens talks on transition to civilian rule

The West African country has long been plagued by chronic instability, a simmering jihadist revolt, ethnic violence and endemic corruption, prompting a clique of rebel colonels to detain elderly President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month.

Satellite images suggest North Korea may be preparing to launch submarine missile: US think tank

The Center for Strategic and International Studies said satellite images showed that North Korea may be ready to test a medium-range submarine-based missile.

Not even an inch will be ceded: India's defence minister told Chinese counterpart in Moscow meet

A source said the defence minister told the Chinese side that India will "not cede an inch of land" and was "determined to protect integrity and sovereignty of the country at all cost".

Niger soldiers executed dozens of civilians, probe says

The West African nation has suffered years of conflict with Islamic militants operating in the vast and inhospitable Sahel desert, with thousands of soldiers and civilians killed to date.

UK: Climate activists disrupt newspaper distribution through protests

In addition to blocking the roads with vehicles, the protestors also attached themselves to various other barricades, making it impossible for anyone to pass through.