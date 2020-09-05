Trump ends anti-racism training sessions in federal governments; calls it 'un-American'

Amid growing concerns of unjust violence towards the African-American community in the United States by the local police, the US President Donald Trump has decided to end anti-racism training sessions in the government agencies and federal government.

The reason behind Trump's decision is simply that he feels this training is yet another "un-American propaganda".

The order was announced by the White House on Friday.

"According to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that 'virtually all White people contribute to racism' or where they are required to say that they 'benefit from racism'," a statement from the WHite House read.

"According to press reports, in some cases these trainings have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job," the statement read.

The order has come at a time when the US is already burning by clash of police against the people standing in solidarity with the African-American community in the US, who have been tortured by the local police on numerous incidents — some of which led to death of the victims. Recent cases have been George Floyd and Jacob Blake who were violently attacked by the state police even when they were unarmed, leading to Geroge Floyd's death and Blake being admitted in hospital for serious injuries.

The decision was announced less than 60 days before Americans vote for their next Preisdent — a race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump is targeting the White and South Asian communities as his voter base.

In addition to believing that these are "un-American" policies, the White House Office of Management and Budget has also been ordered to "ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions."

The decision has been widely criticised by the masses.