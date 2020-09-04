Biden and Trump are in a race against time towards creating controversies

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting by police in Wisconsin in August sparked a new surge of civil unrest around the United States, on Thursday.

The private meeting, which took place in a building at the Milwaukee airport, came at the start of a trip by Biden to the state. Biden and his wife Jill met with four members of Blake's family, including his father, Jacob Blake, Sr., the Biden campaign said.

He landed in Kenosha just 72 hours after Trump travelled to the same city and did the stark opposite thing.

Biden did not mince words in slamming rioters who had masqueraded as protesters.

"But none of it justifies looting, burning or anything else. So, regardless how angry you are, if you loot or you burn, you should be held accountable as someone who does anything else, period. It just cannot be tolerated, across the board," he said.

On the contrary, the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, found himself in another soup when he asked voters to vote not once but twice -- once by mail, and once in person.

"But send in your ballots, send them in strong, whether it's solicited or unsolicited. The absentees are fine, we have to work to get them, you know it means something. And you send them in, but you go to vote and if they haven't counted it, you can vote. So, that's the way I view it," he said.

Biden is not far behind.

He on Thursday said that a black man created the light bulb, 'not a white guy named Edison' during a speech while in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Biden made the remark at the Grace Lutheran Church while speaking with community leaders.

In footage shared to social media, Biden addressed instances of racial inequality in institutions, including the education system.

'Why in God's name don't we teach history in history classes,' he questions. 'A black man invested the light bulb not a white guy named Edison.

'There's so much. Did anybody know?'

Thomas Edison, known as the 'Father of Invention,' was first credited with creating alight bulb in 1879 and patented it in January 27, 1880.

Black man Lewis Howard Latimer, who later worked with Edison, invented the carbon filament which allowed light bulbs to continuously shine.

Coming back to Trump again, he loves to play golf. But he doesn't like Nancy Pelosi salon sessions.

He tweeted, "Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?"

Trump was referring to a viral video where Democrat Pelosi was seen not wearing a mask.

Ouch!

"I just had my hair washed. I don't wear a mask when I am washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you are washing your hair? I always have a mask. I always have a mask. For me, the people I am encountering, but for my family as well. But I don't wear it when I am getting my hair washed and that picture is when I just came out of the bowl getting my hair washed," she had then said.