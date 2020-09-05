UK: Climate activists disrupt newspaper distribution through protests

Climate change activists took protesting to the next level by blocking two printing presses, which affected distribution of numerous national newspapers.

The activists, who call themselves Extinction Rebellion (XR), started a 10-days long protest in front of the two printing press located north of London and near Liverpool.

The affected newspaper were The Times, the Daily Telegraph and The Sun.

The XR group blocked the streets leading to the printing ress with several vehicles "to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency".

In addition to blocking the roads with vehicles, the protestors also attached themselves to various other barricades, making it impossible for anyone to ass through.

The aim of the protest is to disrupt the services of all newspapers that are a part of the News Corp., controlled by Rupert Murdoch's family, as well as right-wing titles The Daily Mail and The London Evening Standard, as they feel these organisations manipulate the truth.

"The groups are using disruption and their consistent manipulation of the truth to suit their own personal and political agendas," the group said in a statement.

However, the Newsprinters, who run the plant, said quickly shifted the printing of the newspapers to another location and apologised to the customers for the late deliveries.

"Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty," a spokesperson of Newsprinters said.

The Times also apologised to readers unable to buy the newspaper and said on Twitter it was "working to get newspapers delivered to retailers as soon as possible".

Quoting The Times' tweet, Interior Minister Priti Patel also condemned the protest saying, "This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion."

"This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable," she added.

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiance Carrie Symonds, too, took to Twitter to oppose the protest, saying, "I care about climate change and biodiversity a massive amount but preventing a free press to spread this message further is just wrong. Not to mention all those small businesses that rely on being able to sell newspapers."

The protesting group apologised to the newsagents, but refused to apologise to the owners. "Dear Newsagents, we are sorry for disruption caused to your business this morning. Dear Mr. Murdoch, we are absolutely not sorry for continuing to disrupt your agenda this morning," the group, which was formed in 2018, tweeted.

The local police has arrested nearly 63 protestors till now