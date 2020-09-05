Satellite images suggest North Korea may be preparing to launch submarine missile: US think tank

According to a US think tank, North Korea may be preparing for a submarine missile launch.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in the United States said satellite images suggest that North Korea may be ready to test a medium-range submarine-based missile.

The Kim regime may be set to launch a Pukguksong-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the sea. The country had launched a similar missile in October last year which flew at 450 km and reached an altitude of 910 km.

North Korea had suspended tests of long-range missiles after the summit with President Donald Trump even as the US president hailed his relationship with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Reports said the North Korean regime may also be preparing for a major military parade in October.