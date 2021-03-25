Top 10 world news today: Trudeau comments on Putin, Imran Khan breaches COVID restrictions, and more

After the US President Joe Biden labelled Putin as a 'killer', Canada's PM, Justin Trudeau, has also said that he believes the Russian leader is capable of 'terrible things'. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Prime Minister has once again attracted controversy by conducting in-person meeting while being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Trudeau says Putin capable of 'terrible things'; won't call him 'killer'

He also recalled his interactions with Putin and described him to a man who will 'look at you and say whatever is convenient to him at any given moment'.

Covid-hit Pakistani PM Imran Khan's in-person meeting sets Twitter abuzz

In the image posted on Twitter, seven people were seen sitting inside a room including Khan.

Global warming fundamentally altering structure of world's oceans

The research published in the journal Nature looked at 50 years of data and followed the way in which surface water "decouples" from the deeper ocean.

Uighur Muslims protest against treatment amid Chinese foreign minister's visit

Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

Aftermath of disaster: Australians start clean-up after dangerous floods

Days after Australia experienced one of the deadliest floods, locals are trying to bring lives back to normalcy.

China vows to defend Sino-Iran ties, safeguard nuclear deal

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume.

Pak Interior Ministry refuses to renew Nawaz Sharif's passport

Sharif`s passport had expired in February of this year. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had already announced in January that the PML-N supremo`s passport would not be renewed as per instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'Say STOP': 17-year-old makes fake Facebook page to help women flee abuse

Krysia Paszko, a 17-year-old girl from Poland, saw a similar report about the surge in domestic violence cases in Europe and decided to do her bit in helping such victims.

'She speaks for me': Biden appoints Kamala Harris to handle immigration crisis

This is the first time Harris has been assigned a specific portfolio since she took over the office on January 20 — which earlier belonged to Mike Pence.

As Biden meets EU leaders, Merkel calls for increased domestic vaccine production

The European countries are now starting to raise their voices against the distribution of coronavirus vaccine and a slowed down rollout of the vaccines.