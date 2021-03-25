'She speaks for me': Biden appoints Kamala Harris to handle immigration crisis

Since the migrant crisis has been alarmingly increasing in the US, the newly-elected President has appointed his trusted right-hand woman to be in charge of migration for the country.

Biden has given Kamala Harris the responsibility of tackling the influx of migrants on the Mexican border.

"I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this," Biden said at a White House meeting. "When she speaks, she speaks for me."

The President also cautioned the Vice President that the responsibility is a tough but important one, to which Harris assured that while she is aware "that this is a challenging situation", she will put in her best to bring the country out of this crisis and help the migrants.

This is the first time Harris has been assigned a specific portfolio since she took over the office on January 20 — which earlier belonged to Mike Pence.

Biden administration has also announced that the San Diego Convention Center will be added to the list of shelters for the incoming migrant children. The centre will be able to accommodate nearly 1,400 children.

Talking about the crisis, Harris acknowledged that the country is stuck in a huge problem, but assured quick and reliable solutions.

"It's a huge problem. I'm not going to pretend it's not," she said in an interview.

However, she also added that the Biden administration is having to work through the damage done by the previous administration over a period of four years — an administration that ruled with anti-immigration agenda.

"We have to reconstruct it. It's not going to happen overnight," Harris said.