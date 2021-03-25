Biden to hold first press conference after breaking 100-year record without one

After seven weeks into his Oval Office tenure, Joe Biden will give his first formal press conference as president today, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Biden has periodically taken questions from reporters; he has not yet had a full press conference since taking office.



The 78-year-old has gone longer than any president in the past 100 years before holding a full press conference.

The last four presidents, back to Bill Clinton, each held one solo White House news conference in their first 60 days, picking up the pace to varying degrees later.

In recent weeks, his lack of a news conference had become, well, news itself, with reporters pressing the White House for more access to the president and some conservatives claiming that Biden was hiding something. Recognizing that the moment would draw a big spotlight, aides held a practice session with the president earlier this week.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden is "thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates and looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been traveling the country to tout the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure signed into law earlier this month.

Biden is soon expected to unveil the details of a major infrastructure package, and is likely to field questions on Thursday about his forthcoming proposal, immigration and gun control.

