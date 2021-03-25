Canada's Trudeau says Putin capable of 'terrible things' but won't call him 'killer'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Wednesday, said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for "terrible things", but stayed clear of labelling him as a "killer", unlike Biden.

A few days after US President Joe Biden labelled Putin as a 'killer', Trudeau, in a rare moment, criticised the Russian leader.

The Canadian prime minister is not known for openly criticising world leaders. However, during an interview on SiriusXM radio's The Bridge with Peter Mansbridge, when he was questioned about Biden's remarks against Putin, Trudeau raised questions about Putin's behaviour.

"I'm sure (Putin) is responsible for all sorts of terrible things because his behaviour continues to demonstrate that," he said.

Trudeau used Russia's annexation of Crimea as an example saying that "significant cyberattacks he's responsible for and the attempts to destabilize our democracies."

He also recalled his interactions with Putin and described him to a man who will "look at you and say whatever is convenient to him at any given moment."

"He is not particularly interested in what the Western world or what Canada thinks of him," he added.

Talking about the relations between Canada and Russia, Trudeau agreed that the two nations do not work closely. "I certainly know he's not someone who is supportive or a friend of Canada or Canadians in any way shape or form," he said. "And we have to very much be wide-eyed and clear-eyed about how we approach (relations with Russia)."

However, unlike Biden, Trudeau steered clear of labelling the Russian President as a 'killer'. When the PM was asked in an interview if he agreed with Biden's view on Putin, Trudeau refused to use the label explaining that he doesn't "have the information to make that assertion."