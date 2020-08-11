Top 10 world news today: Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Auckland on lockdown and more

Men may be 'insulted' by Biden's female vice president pledge, says Trump

Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket.

Philippines' Duterte has 'huge trust' in Russia vaccine, volunteers for trial

Russia on Tuesday became the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for mass domestic inoculation even as the final stage of clinical trials continue.

In contact with Russia over vaccine, rigorous review and assessment required: WHO

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russian direct investment fund which financed the coronavirus vaccine project, said that Phase 3 trials would start on Wednesday with industrial production due to start next month.

Downfall: BP worker sacked for Hitler meme wins $200,000 in compensation

The video, which the company had said it considered "highly offensive and inappropriate", had captions showing Hitler as an unnamed BP manager enraged about workers rejecting a pay deal.

Novel coronavirus found on frozen seafood in China

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province, the report added.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern puts Auckland on lockdown after four coronavirus cases detected

The New Zealand government has put Auckland on level 3 alert for the next 3 days along with the rest of the country which has been put on alert level 2.

Greece wants emergency EU meeting on Turkey amid high tensions in eastern Mediterranean

The row flared Monday when Ankara sent the research ship Oruc Reis off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, where Turkey disputes Greek maritime rights.

After Russia, these COVID-19 vaccines set to unveil soon!

President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia has successfully developed the world’s “first” coronavirus vaccine. Many vaccines around the world have reached the final stage of testing.

All you want to know about Russia's coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that one of his own daughters had received the inoculation, dubbed 'Sputnik' after the pioneering 1950s Soviet satellite.

Beirut blast: Places where ammonium nitrate is being stored around the world

Ammonium nitrate, which Lebanese authorities have said caused the devastating Beirut blast, is an odorless crystalline substance commonly used as a fertilizer that has been the cause of numerous industrial explosions over the decades. It is being stored in several other countries across the globe.