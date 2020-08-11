After Russia, these COVID-19 vaccines set to unveil soon!
Russia has successfully developed the world’s “first” coronavirus vaccine, the country’s president Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.
Let's take a look at probable vaccines that could coronavirus in near-future:
Moderna (US)
Moderna's vaccine (mRNA-1273) is one of three Western efforts in final stage human trials.
Top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he was "cautiously optimistic" of success and that "somewhere towards the end of the year, the beginning of 2021, we will know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine."
AstraZeneca (UK)
According to the World Health Organization's overview of candidate vaccines, the AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University is in Phase 3. The vaccine is called AZD1222.
Under the new collaboration, AstraZeneca's candidate vaccine, if successful, will be available to 57 countries.
Pfizer (US)
The United States on on Tuesday signed a $1.95 billion agreement with US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine, part of an aggressive push to start immunizing Americans early next year.
It is the biggest deal to date under Operation Warp Speed, intended to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.
Pfizer and BioNTech, which are developing the drug together, said in statements that the American people would receive the future vaccine "for free" in line with the Trump administration's pledge.
Bharat Biotech (India)
Bharat Biotech has announced development of COVAXIN™, India’s 1st vaccine candidate for COVID-19, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech. The indigenous, inactivated vaccine developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) High Containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.
Bharat Biotech declared that the Drug Controller General of India - CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response. Human clinical trials were done across India on July 2020.
Sinovac (China)
The vaccine, developed by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, became the third in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans -- the last step before regulatory approval. CoronaVac is the name of vaccine.