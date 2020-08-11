New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern puts Auckland on lockdown after four coronavirus cases detected

After not reporting a single case of community transmission for 102 days, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered Auckland to be lockdown after four cases of community transmission was reported.

Also Read: World surpasses 20 million coronavirus cases, WHO warns against despair

The New Zealand government has put Auckland on level 3 alert for the next 3 days along with the rest of the country which has been put on alert level 2.

Watch:

The country hadn't recorded any case of community transmission since May 1.

According to reports, the four cases belonged to one family but there was no overseas link.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... while we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," Ardern said.

The residents in Auckland have been put on work from home except for essential workers. Schools, bars and restaurants have also been ordered to be closed.

"We're asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread," the New Zealand prime minister said, adding,"act as if you have COVID-19, and as though people around you have COVID-19."

Ardern added that people should not rush to supermarkets. Amid the lockdown announcement, Auckland mayor Phil Goff called for calm as authorities called for more testing especially in Wiri, Henderson including Auckland.

