All you want to know about Russia's coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik'

Gamaleya research institute

President Vladimir Putin said that one of his own daughters had received the inoculation, dubbed "Sputnik" after the pioneering 1950s Soviet satellite.

Western scientists have previously raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

"I know that it is quite effective, that it gives sustainable immunity," Putin said of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute in coordination with Moscow's defence ministry.

Russia hopes to begin production in September and start vaccinating medical staff immediately afterwards.

(Photograph:AFP)