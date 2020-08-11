All you want to know about Russia's coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that one of his own daughters had received the inoculation, dubbed 'Sputnik' after the pioneering 1950s Soviet satellite.
Sputnik vaccine
Russia has dubbed its new coronavirus vaccine "Sputnik V" after the Soviet satellite, the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund said Tuesday, after the country declared itself the first country to develop a vaccine.
Gamaleya research institute
Western scientists have previously raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.
"I know that it is quite effective, that it gives sustainable immunity," Putin said of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute in coordination with Moscow's defence ministry.
Russia hopes to begin production in September and start vaccinating medical staff immediately afterwards.
The race for a vaccine heats up
Some 20 foreign countries have pre-ordered over a billion doses according to Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which helped develop the vaccine.
The race for a vaccine heats up as nations across the globe brace for new outbreaks of the disease even as they try to restart economies battered by months of initial lockdowns to curb the spread.
Clinical trials of 'Sputnik' vaccine
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that clinical trials of the vaccine involving several thousand participants would continue.
Dmitriyev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund denounced "coordinated and carefully orchestrated media attacks" designed to "discredit" Russia's vaccine.
Highlighting Soviet-era cooperation with the United States on space programmes, he urged other countries to "enter into a constructive dialogue with us and provide their citizens in the near future with a high-quality and safe drug that actually saves lives and can halt the pandemic."
Vaccine registered
Putin's announcement came after scientists in the West raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners after coming under pressure from authorities to deliver.
Mass production within weeks
Russia been pushing hard to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and said earlier this month it hoped to launch mass production within weeks and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.
The World Health Organization last week had urged Russia last week to follow established guidelines and go "through all the stages" necessary to develop a safe vaccine.
Viral vector vaccine
Spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters at the time that the WHO had not been officially notified of any Russian vaccine on the verge of being deployed.
The pandemic has seen an unprecedented mobilisation of funding and research to rush through a vaccine that can protect billions of people worldwide.
Russian vaccine candidates
Experts said they were concerned that not enough was known about Russia's research.
"There seems to be rather little detail thus far on Russian (vaccine) candidates," said Danny Altmann, a professor of Immunology at Imperial College London.
"The collateral damage from release of any vaccine that was less than safe and effective could exacerbate our current problems insurmountably."
Gamaleya's vaccine is based on the adenovirus, a similar technology to the coronavirus vaccine prototype developed by China's CanSino.
The state-run Gamaleya institute came under fire after researchers and its director injected themselves with the prototype several months ago, with specialists criticising the move as an unorthodox and rushed way of starting human trials.