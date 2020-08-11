Novel coronavirus found on frozen seafood in China

Novel coronavirus was found in the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, China, a Reuters report said quoting a local government on Tuesday.

Dalian recently battled a surge of coronavirus cases.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province, the report added.

The Yantai city government said in a statement the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

Also read: China stands accused of manufacturing the COVID-19 virus

In July, customs officers in Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, found the coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, following wich China suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It has since spread around the world, causing thousand of fatalities and a major economic contraction.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, the Yantai government said.

Also read: China's war on Wuhan virus has a new foe: Second wave of COVID-19

When asked if any of the processed seafood had been exported, a member of staff at a coronavirus outbreak response unit in Yantai declined to elaborate, referring Reuters to the Yantai city government statement.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in Dalian city started in late July, with the first case working at a seafood processing company. By Aug. 9, Dalian has reported a total of 92 cases.

(With inputs from Reuters)