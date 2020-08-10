Top 10 world news today: Pro-democracy leader Chow's arrest, Beirut Blast and more

Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow arrested: Reports

Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow was arrested under the stringent security law.

Taiwan: Opposition party demands clarification of US envoy spelling President Tsai as 'Xi'

A few sentences later, Azar corrected himself and pronounced President Tsai's as it is generally is spoken

Beirut blasts: Fourth minister resigns from PM Diab's cabinet amid protests

Finance minister Ghazi Wazni became the fourth government minister to resign after Lebanon's justice minister Marie Claude Najem had handed over her resignation Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Georgia school seen in photo of a crowded hallway reports 9 cases of COVID-19

According to the letter, the school is set to hold digital learning on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday evening the parents will be informed if the students will return to school or not.

Water cannons, tear gas, stun grenades: Protesters clash with Belarus police after election results

Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted on Sunday as President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another election win in the face

Indonesia's Mt. Sinabung erupts spewing smoke and ash

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, belching a massive column of ash and smoke 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air and plunging local communities into darkness with a thick layer of debris.

Coronavirus has demonstrated no seasonal pattern so far: WHO

Tedros said that 'chains of transmission' were broken by rapid case "identification, comprehensive contact tracing, adequate clinical care for patients, physical distancing

Shops ransacked, looted in Chicago as BLM protest turns violent: Report

Shops in downtown Chicago were ransacked and looted early Monday (August 10) prompting a large police response and several arrests during the ongoing BLM protests, according to local media.

Apple imported clothes from Chinese company facing US forced labour sanctions: Report

An Apple spokesman said that the company is not sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, but declined to comment on whether they had done so in the past.

Now, Lebanon's justice minister quits amid protests over Beirut blasts

On Sunday, information minister Manal Abdel Samad and environment minister Damianos Kattar resigned.