Georgia school seen in photo of a crowded hallway reports 9 cases of COVID-19

A high school in Georgia came under scrutiny when a student shared a photo of a hallway crammed up with students last week have decided to move back to virtual learning temporarily after reporting nine cases of coronavirus, as per a letter the school district sent to the parents on Sunday.

Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott wrote a letter to the parents that said: "As a result of our being informed of nine cases of Covid-19 at North Paulding High School following the first week of in-person instruction, along with the possibility that number could increase if there are currently pending tests that prove positive, we have consulted with the Department of Public Health and are temporarily switching the instructional method to Digital Learning at NPHS."

According to the letter, the school is set to hold digital learning on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday evening the parents will be informed if the students will return to school or not.

In a separate letter written by Principal Gabel Carmona, six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week have tested positive for the virus.

The viral photograph of the crowded hallway was clicked by Hannah Watters. She was suspended for posting this on her social media account. But her suspension was cancelled after the incident.

Coronavirus toll in Georgia stands at 213,427 confirmed cases and 4,186 deaths.