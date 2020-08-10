Shops ransacked, looted in Chicago as BLM protest turns violent: Report

Hundreds of people swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early on Monday, smashing windows, looting stores, clashing with police and at one point exchanging gunfire with officers, local media reported quoting authorities.

Videos being circulated on micro-blogging site, Twitter showed the ransacked stores, broken windows and people looting the stores with an armful of merchandise.

The looting began shortly after midnight with protesters seen darting through the broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue.

Chicago and many other US cities had witneseed widespread looting in May and June in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The authorities have not confirmed on what triggered the violence and vandalism on Monday.

Though, a video doing rounds on Twitter is being said as the reason for the protests to have turned violent. It is the video posted on Twitter with hashtag #FREETIANNA by @SarahBaska. The caption read, "she should not be facing 15 years in prison for organising a protest. Reply to this tweet with #FREETIANNA". The video shows a girl handcuffed and taken away by police.

It is after this video that the protesters turned violent and attacked the police, ransacking stores and as they left downtown Chicago in chaos.

Post the video by @SarahBaska went viral, several videos started doing rounds on social media of stores being attacked by protesters. It wasn't immediately clear whether it was the BLM protesters who did this.

In a video by Twitter user @djtek, a woman can be seen being caught by the police after she was trying to flee with loot bags in her hand.

A tweet thread by Twitter user @GOPrincess depicts multiple instances where people can be seen looting stores and running away. The thread captures the chaos in Chicago and business being hit due to the looting.

