Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow arrested: Reports

Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow was arrested under the stringent security law, the activist herself and her fellows said on Monday.

Earlier, Agnes's official Facebook page said she has been arrested under the National Security Act for "incitement to secession". It further said that the lawyer who was present at that time told them that police were conducting a search at her residence.

It added that the Facebook operator will be suspended with their "consent" and the page will be temporarily updated by admin.

Another pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong shared the post on his Twitter handle.

If confirmed, this will be the second-high profile arrest in Hong Kong on Monday under the controversial law, which has faced a lot of flak in several countries.

Earlier today, Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media tycoon, was arrested by the Hong Kong police.