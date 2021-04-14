Top 10 world news today: Pakistan bans radical Islamist party, Biden to call back troops, and more

US President Joe Biden has decided to bring back the American troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to ban a radical Islamist party under the Terrorism Act.

'Time to bring our forces home': US on Afghan pullout

Blinken's comments came on a day when US President Joe Biden is set to formally announce that all US troops will be pulled out from Afghanistan no later than September 11.

UK expands mix and match COVID-19 vaccine trial, adds two more jabs

Since February, experts have been studying the immune response on volunteers if they are inoculated with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and the second dose of Pfizer vaccine, and vice versa.

'Marry your rapist' laws still practised in 20 countries to prevent justice

''Marry your rapist' laws shift the burden of guilt on to the victim and try to sanitise a situation which is criminal," Dr Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said.

US should deploy troops along Black Sea, says former Pentagon chief

Washington should look to reassure European allies and boost the NATO alliance by deploying more forces in Poland, "into the Baltics, if it makes sense, and places like Romania and Bulgaria, if not on a permanent - on a rotational basis," Esper said in an interview on Tuesday.

Pakistan bans radical Islamist party after clashes leave 7 dead, over 300 hurt

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media that the Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) was being banned under the Rule 11-B of Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Prof Snape, wizard of potions: Covid vaccine study headed by Harry Potter character namesake

People on Twitter have not missed the coincidence of the name and Harry Potter fans have assembled to scoop out jokes out of this name-play.

Christchurch mosque terrorist to launch legal action against New Zealand govt

Tarrant is unhappy with the condition of the jail and has requested a judicial review to see if the decisions have been made appropriately or not within the law.

US cop shot multiple times during traffic stop in Texas

The shooting happened at about 4:15 am. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles (70 kilometres) southwest of Dallas, the police department said on Twitter.

Britain to withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan, says report

There are about 750 British soldiers in Afghanistan, who would struggle without US support because of the reliance on US bases and infrastructure, according to the Times.

Keep moving: A clock went silent in Japan's tsunami, came back to life during aftershocks a decade later

On February 13 of this year, another earthquake hit Japan — a little before the 10th anniversary of the disaster — which was described as an aftershock of the March 2011 disaster.