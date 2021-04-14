Christchurch mosque terrorist to launch legal action against New Zealand government

The Australian convict, Brenton Tarrant, who has been jailed for carrying out the Christchurch mosque massacres, is now planning to launch a legal challenge against the government.

Tarrant is unhappy with the condition of the jail has requested a judicial review to see if the decisions have been made appropriately or not within the law.

The convicted felon has decided to represent himself in a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Auckland. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment for 51 murders and one charge of terrorism.

The hearing will not be open to the media but the authorities have made clear that his new legal challenge will not affect his current life imprisonment sentence.

Housed in Auckland jail, he is challenging decisions taken by the Department of Corrections regarding the conditions of his jail and is also questioning him being labelled as a “terrorist entity” under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Tarrant, 29, had live-streamed the event while killing at least 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch. The judge called him "wicked" and "inhuman".

He had admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism after reversing not-guilty plea earlier. New Zealand does not have the death penalty.