Christchurch mosque attacker Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life without parole

File photo of Brenton Tarrant Photograph:( Reuters )
Tarrant, 29, had live-streamed the event while killing at least 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch.
Brenton Tarrant who attacked mosques in New Zealand last year was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.
The judge called him "wicked" and "inhuman".
"It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence," judge Cameron Mander said.
He had admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism after reversing not-guilty plea earlier. New Zealand does not have the death penalty.
The verdict was announced after four days of hearing.