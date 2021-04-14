US cop shot multiple times during traffic stop in Texas 

A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early on Wednesday and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 am. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles (70 kilometres) southwest of Dallas, the police department said on Twitter.

Police said the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn't immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded on Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. And late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles (120 kilometres) southeast of Dallas.

Meanwhile, massive protests have broken out near the US city of Minneapolis after a policeman fatally shot a young Black man near where George Floyd was killed last year.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Police in a Minneapolis suburb said an officer fatally shot a driver Sunday, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. Police fired tear gas and flashbangs at the demonstrators, according to videojournalists at the scene.

The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, told a crowd earlier Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.

Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son's girlfriend told her he had been shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it is "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center.

(With inputs from agencies)