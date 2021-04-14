Prof Snape, wizard of potions: Covid vaccine study headed by Harry Potter character namesake

WION Web Team
London, United Kingdom Published: Apr 14, 2021, 06.23 PM(IST)

Professor Snape. Pictures credits: Oxford and Wikipedia Photograph:( Others )

People on Twitter have not missed the coincidence of the name and Harry Potter fans have assembled to scoop out jokes out of this name-play

 

The UK is conducting a study to investigate the immune response on volunteers if they are inoculated with two different coronavirus vaccines.

However, what has caught the attention of people is not the concept of mix and match but the main man behind the study — Professor Matthew Snape.

People on Twitter have not missed the coincidence of the name and Harry Potter fans have assembled to scoop out jokes out of this name-play.

One of the main characters of the Harry Potter series was Professor Snape who was a half-bloodwizard and was the Potions Master. Interestingly, the scientist in charge of this UK study shares his last name with the Harry Potter character.

The real-world Snape might not be a Potions Master, though. He is an Associate Professor in General Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the Oxford Vaccine Group.

As Professor Snape started trending on Twitter, the University of Oxford also tweeted a clarification. "It seems that our Professor Snape is trending," it wrote. "We'd like to confirm our Snape is NOT a 'Dark Arts' professor. He mostly works in paediatrics and vaccinology, and on the #OxfordVaccine. He's also a lot friendlier."

