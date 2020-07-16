Top 10 world news today: New George Floyd footage, COVID-19 vaccine hacking and more

COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford university's phase one human trials shows encouraging trends

Blood samples taken from a group of volunteers who were involved in the study showed the vaccine stimulated antibodies and 'killer T-cells'.

'I'm not a bad guy': A distraught George Floyd says in newly released footage

The footage has been released by two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest.

US is the biggest human rights abuser, says China on Trump administration's visa sanction on Huawei employees

The Boris Johnson government in the United Kingdom decided ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network. Pompeo backed UK's decision hailing it as 'welcome news'.

Many Germans predict China to replace US as next superpower: Survey

According to the survey, only 14 per cent feel that US would retain its position as the superior superpower.

France makes wearing face masks indoors compulsory

The novel coronavirus, that earlier slowed down in the country, has taken over 30,000 people in France and has been increasing in the past few weeks.

Fully committed to implement ICJ judgement, says Pakistan after granting consular access to Jadhav

The Pakistan foreign office said two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided 'unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav'.

UK Black Lives Matter sculpture removed

The authorities in the southwestern city of Bristol said they had taken down the sculpture almost \24 hours after it was placed on the plinth without permission.

Coronavirus: Global tally rises to 13.7 million

As many as 13,706,323 people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 8,030,267 have recovered, 586,821 have died so far.

Group linked to Russian intelligence hacking COVID-19 vaccine research: UK

The Russian military had earlier announced the vaccine it had developed was 'safe' after conducting clinical trials since June 18.

Two Taiwan helicopter crew members killed in China 'invasion' drill

The military said a Bell 0H-58D helicopter crashed as it returned to Hsinchu airbase from one of the exercises, killing the pilot and co-pilot.